



Wednesday, November 18, 2026- A lady has sparked an online buzz after sharing a conversation between her and her stingy Luhya boyfriend.

She had texted him on WhatsApp, asking for KSh2,000 to plait her hair.

What followed was a back-and-forth conversation, with the man complaining that the amount was too much.

The lady eventually shared screenshots of their conversation online with the caption, “You decided to give a Luhya from Navakholo a chance.”

See the screenshots.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.