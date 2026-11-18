Wednesday,
November 18, 2026- A
lady has sparked an online buzz after sharing a conversation between her and her
stingy Luhya boyfriend.
She had texted him on
WhatsApp, asking for KSh2,000 to plait her hair.
What followed was a
back-and-forth conversation, with the man complaining that the amount was too
much.
The lady eventually shared
screenshots of their conversation online with the caption, “You decided to give
a Luhya from Navakholo a chance.”
See the screenshots.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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