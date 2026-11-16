“Ananitumia 3K Nikatoe Mimba” - Reverend JOSEPH GATHERU of CFF church Kangemi exposed by his pregnant SIDE CHICK as she leaks private chats





Monday, November 16, 2026 - Reverend Joseph Gatheru of CFF Church Kangemi is on the spot after a woman identified as Annie Kimanzi, who claims to be pregnant with his child, accused him of pressuring her to get rid of the pregnancy.

Taking to social media, Annie shared screenshots of private conversations exchanged between her and the controversial man of God, exposing their dispute over the pregnancy.

According to the leaked chats, Annie wants to keep the baby, but the pastor has been pushing her to terminate the pregnancy.

She claims that Gatheru even sent her KSh3,000 towards the process, but she complained that the money was not enough.

The disgruntled woman has threatened to storm his church and expose him publicly if the matter is not resolved.

Check out her post and the leaked chats.











































The Kenyan DAILY POST.