DRAMA as a Luo lady confronts her husband’s SIDE CHICK and threatens to bewitch her - “Unafanya Nalala Njaa Nyumbani Ukila Uroda Na Bwana Yangu” (VIDEO)





Monday, November 16, 2026 - Drama unfolded in public after a middle-aged Luo lady was captured on camera confronting her husband’s side chick, accusing her of wrecking her marriage and threatening to bewitch her.

In the video, the visibly angry woman is seen accosting the side chick and demanding to know why she was interfering with her marriage as passersby watched the confrontation.

The situation escalated when the woman grabbed a jacket that the side chick was wearing, claiming it belonged to her husband.

She went on to lament that her husband had neglected his family responsibilities while spending money spoiling his side chick.

“Unafanya nalala njaa nyumbani,” she cried out, accusing the woman of enjoying the benefits of her husband's money while his family struggled at home.

The disgruntled wife was also heard threatening to bewitch the side chick, adding another dramatic twist to the public confrontation.

Watch the video.

Drama as a Luo lady confronts her husband’s Side Chick and threatens to bewitch her https://t.co/jkI3q7x0TD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.