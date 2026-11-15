PHOTOs! Detectives arrest 3 suspects behind Ksh 7.98 million hotel and travel fraud





Monday, November 16, 2026 - Detectives from the Nairobi Region headquarters have arrested three suspects linked to a sophisticated fraud scheme in which a complainant was conned out of KSh7.98 million through fake hotel reservations, travel arrangements and related payments.

The suspects, identified as Purvis Gaitho Maina, Agnes Seyian Mejooli and Davies Ochami Matasa, were arrested on Friday, November 13, 2026, in Voi Township, Taita Taveta County, following investigations into the fraudulent scheme.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects, acting jointly with others, made false representations to the complainant, convincing her to part with the money on different dates under the guise of legitimate hotel bookings, travel arrangements and other related services.

Their arrest comes weeks after another suspect, Pascal Omondi Onyango, was apprehended and arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts in connection with the same case.

The three suspects have since been booked at Kilimani Police Station and are expected to be arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts alongside their co-accused.

They will face charges of Obtaining Money by False Pretences, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code.

The DCI has warned members of the public to remain vigilant when making payments for travel and hospitality services and to verify the legitimacy of service providers before parting with their money.

See photos of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.