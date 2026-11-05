Cunning man arrested for impersonating a police officer and extorting members of the public along Jogoo Road (PHOTO)





Thursday, November 5, 2026 - A cunning man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer and extorting unsuspecting members of the public along Jogoo Road in Nairobi.

The suspect, identified as Augustine Mjomba Mwadime, was arrested by officers from Jogoo Road Police Station at DC Stage following a tip-off from members of the public about a suspicious character posing as a law enforcement officer and extorting people.

When confronted, the suspect introduced himself as Sergeant Augustine Mjomba Mwadime, claiming to be attached to the GSU Training School in Embakasi.

However, his purported police credentials soon came under scrutiny, and a search exposed an elaborate attempt to make his fraudulent identity appear legitimate.

Police recovered a forged certificate of appointment bearing a fake service number, alongside a pair of handcuffs and two keys, which were intended to make his impersonation more convincing.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.