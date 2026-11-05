Cunning man arrested for impersonating a police officer and extorting members of the public along Jogoo Road (PHOTO)

Thursday, November 5, 2026 - A cunning man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer and extorting unsuspecting members of the public along Jogoo Road in Nairobi.
The
suspect, identified as Augustine Mjomba Mwadime, was arrested by officers from
Jogoo Road Police Station at DC Stage following a tip-off from members of the
public about a suspicious character posing as a law enforcement officer and
extorting people.
When
confronted, the suspect introduced himself as Sergeant Augustine Mjomba
Mwadime, claiming to be attached to the GSU Training School in Embakasi.
However,
his purported police credentials soon came under scrutiny, and a search exposed
an elaborate attempt to make his fraudulent identity appear legitimate.
Police
recovered a forged certificate of appointment bearing a fake service number,
alongside a pair of handcuffs and two keys, which were intended to make his
impersonation more convincing.
The suspect was arrested and taken into custody, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment in court.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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