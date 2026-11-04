NANA OWITI breaks silence on speculation linking her ex-husband KING KAKA to EMA KALEKYE, sends message on moving on.

Thursday, November 05, 2026 - Media personality Nana Owiti has reacted to speculation linking her former partner, rapper King Kaka, to digital content creator Ema Kalekye, saying she has no problem with him finding love again.
Speaking during a phone conversation with Milele FM
presenter Ankali Ray, Nana maintained that people should be allowed to move on
with their lives following a separation.
Asked whether she would be happy if the rumours about King
Kaka and Ema were true, Nana said she would have no problem with it.
“Life lazima imove on,” she remarked.
She further observed that people cannot remain stuck in the
same place forever, emphasising that moving forward is part of life.
“Very, kama hiyo ni ukweli si iko sawa, kila mtu lazima
asonge hatuwezi shinda mahali pamoja, hivyo ndio maisha iko,” she added.
She also highlighted the importance of maturity, urging
people to concentrate on their individual journeys rather than interfere with
how others choose to live.
“Mimi napenda maturity kila mtu aishi maisha yake vile
inafaa, tumewekwa hapa kila siku you have to be better than yesterday, so
maisha lazima isonge,” she said.
King Kaka recently sparked dating speculation after sharing
a video of Ema enjoying his new love song.
Their playful online exchanges further fuelled the rumours,
particularly after the rapper referred to her as “Morio wa mine”.
However, Ema was quick to dismiss suggestions that they were
romantically involved, explaining that her interaction with the musician was
simply a repost of his song.
“Just to clear the air, I think this is being blown out of
proportion. It was simply a song repost, nothing more,” she stated on
Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
She also urged social media users to stop attaching romantic
meanings to ordinary interactions.
King Kaka and Nana announced their separation in 2024 after several years together.
They share two children.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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