NANA OWITI breaks silence on speculation linking her ex-husband KING KAKA to EMA KALEKYE, sends message on moving on.





Thursday, November 05, 2026 - Media personality Nana Owiti has reacted to speculation linking her former partner, rapper King Kaka, to digital content creator Ema Kalekye, saying she has no problem with him finding love again.

Speaking during a phone conversation with Milele FM presenter Ankali Ray, Nana maintained that people should be allowed to move on with their lives following a separation.

Asked whether she would be happy if the rumours about King Kaka and Ema were true, Nana said she would have no problem with it.

“Life lazima imove on,” she remarked.

She further observed that people cannot remain stuck in the same place forever, emphasising that moving forward is part of life.

“Very, kama hiyo ni ukweli si iko sawa, kila mtu lazima asonge hatuwezi shinda mahali pamoja, hivyo ndio maisha iko,” she added.

She also highlighted the importance of maturity, urging people to concentrate on their individual journeys rather than interfere with how others choose to live.

“Mimi napenda maturity kila mtu aishi maisha yake vile inafaa, tumewekwa hapa kila siku you have to be better than yesterday, so maisha lazima isonge,” she said.

King Kaka recently sparked dating speculation after sharing a video of Ema enjoying his new love song.

Their playful online exchanges further fuelled the rumours, particularly after the rapper referred to her as “Morio wa mine”.

However, Ema was quick to dismiss suggestions that they were romantically involved, explaining that her interaction with the musician was simply a repost of his song.

“Just to clear the air, I think this is being blown out of proportion. It was simply a song repost, nothing more,” she stated on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

She also urged social media users to stop attaching romantic meanings to ordinary interactions.

King Kaka and Nana announced their separation in 2024 after several years together.

They share two children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.