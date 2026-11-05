A Kikuyu single mother disturbed after taking her son for circumcision - Claims the young man is not waking up after anaesthesia (PHOTO)

Thursday, November 5, 2026 - A Kikuyu single mother is deeply disturbed after taking her son for circumcision, only for the young man to fail to wake up after being administered anaesthesia.
The woman, identified as
Wanjiru Mwangi, raised the alarm after her son failed to regain consciousness
as expected following the procedure.
Anaesthesia is administered
during circumcision to prevent patients from feeling pain, but the mother's
concerns have sparked questions about what could have gone wrong during the
procedure.
Other Kenyans reacted to her
post with shock, with some questioning when women started taking their sons for
circumcision.
“Since when did women start
taking their sons for circumcision?” one X user posed.
Check out her post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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