A Kikuyu single mother disturbed after taking her son for circumcision - Claims the young man is not waking up after anaesthesia (PHOTO)







Thursday, November 5, 2026 - A Kikuyu single mother is deeply disturbed after taking her son for circumcision, only for the young man to fail to wake up after being administered anaesthesia.

The woman, identified as Wanjiru Mwangi, raised the alarm after her son failed to regain consciousness as expected following the procedure.

Anaesthesia is administered during circumcision to prevent patients from feeling pain, but the mother's concerns have sparked questions about what could have gone wrong during the procedure.

Other Kenyans reacted to her post with shock, with some questioning when women started taking their sons for circumcision.

“Since when did women start taking their sons for circumcision?” one X user posed.

Check out her post.















The Kenyan DAILY POST