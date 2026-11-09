CHARLENE RUTO breaks down in tears as newlywed husband ISAYA YUNGE introduces her to his local church after exchanging vows - Huyu Kijana Ataua Msichana Wa Rais Na Mapenzi (VIDEO)

Monday, November 9, 2026 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, was overcome with emotion as her newlywed husband, Isaya Yunge, introduced her to congregants at his local church following their wedding.

Charlene attended the church service alongside Isaya after the couple exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony held in Mwanza, Tanzania, which attracted several high-profile politicians and government officials.

The First Daughter could hardly contain her emotions as Isaya introduced her to the church congregation, with the touching moment leaving her shedding tears of joy.

She later addressed the congregants, who welcomed her warmly, erupting into cheers and applause as she spoke.

A video capturing the emotional church moment has since attracted attention on social media, with many Kenyans commenting on the couple’s public display of affection and apparent chemistry.

Isaya and Charlene's highly publicised relationship has continued to generate excitement, with the two frequently sharing affectionate moments in public.

Their romantic displays have left many admiring their chemistry, with some social media users suggesting that the newlywed businessman is deeply in love with the President's daughter.

Watch the video.

Charlene Ruto breaks down in tears as her husband, Isaya Yunge, introduces her to his local church for the first time after their marriage. They promise to finish the construction of the church. https://t.co/gzpMCxFnHA — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) November 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.