Those asking, this is the Akorino man who walked ISAYA YUNGE down the aisle - He adopted him after his relatives in Tanzania rejected him following his parents' death (PHOTOs)





Monday, November 9, 2026 - Akorino bishop Solomon Waigwa walked Isaya Yunge down the aisle during his wedding to President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto.

The man adopted Isaya after his relatives in Tanzania rejected him following the death of his parents, stepping in to raise him and offer him a family.

He later played a significant role in Isaya’s life, culminating in the emotional moment when he accompanied him down the aisle as he prepared to exchange vows with Charlene.

Sharing the photos on his Facebook page, Solomon wrote, “The father of a righteous child has great joy; a man who fathers a wise son rejoices in him.” - Proverbs 23:24















The Kenyan DAILY POST.