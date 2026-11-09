Notorious criminal behind armed robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area snitches on his colleague after being cornered by detectives - A pistol recovered (PHOTOs)





Monday, November 9, 2026 - Detectives have arrested two suspected armed robbers following a midnight intelligence-led operation in Nairobi’s Chokaa and Mowlem areas, recovering a pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

The operation began when Buruburu detectives, acting on actionable intelligence, arrested Michael Osman Okanda in Chokaa over his involvement in a series of robberies.

Following his arrest, Okanda led detectives to the residence of his accomplice, Brian Mbugua Ndungu, alias Mwarabu, in Baraka, Mowlem, in a move that would expose a hidden firearm.

Although Mwarabu was nowhere to be found, detectives conducting a thorough search of his house stumbled upon a jacket hanging inside a wardrobe.

Hidden in the jacket was a Canik pistol fitted with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition.

Detectives also recovered assorted documents bearing Mwarabu’s details, further helping investigators establish his identity.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers subsequently visited the house to process and document the scene.

The hunt for Mwarabu was immediately intensified after detectives established that he worked as a boda boda rider in Nairobi’s Central Business District, operating along the CBD-Dagoretti route.

Further intelligence revealed that he routinely returned to his rented house in the morning, prompting detectives to lay an ambush and wait for him.

Their patience eventually paid off when Mwarabu rode into the waiting officers' dragnet aboard a red Boxer motorcycle, registration number KMHA 890H, and was promptly arrested.

The motorcycle, which is suspected to have been used in the commission of criminal activities, was also detained as an exhibit.

Both suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, detectives have launched further investigations to establish whether the two suspects are connected to other armed robberies and criminal incidents reported across Nairobi, particularly in the Eastlands area.

The recovery of the firearm is expected to provide investigators with crucial leads as they intensify the crackdown on criminal gangs terrorising residents and businesses in the capital.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.