Notorious criminal behind armed robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area snitches on his colleague after being cornered by detectives - A pistol recovered (PHOTOs)

Monday, November 9, 2026 - Detectives have arrested two suspected armed robbers following a midnight intelligence-led operation in Nairobi’s Chokaa and Mowlem areas, recovering a pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.
The operation began when Buruburu detectives, acting on actionable
intelligence, arrested Michael Osman Okanda in Chokaa over his involvement in a
series of robberies.
Following his arrest, Okanda led detectives to the residence
of his accomplice, Brian Mbugua Ndungu, alias Mwarabu, in Baraka, Mowlem, in a
move that would expose a hidden firearm.
Although Mwarabu was nowhere to be found, detectives
conducting a thorough search of his house stumbled upon a jacket hanging inside
a wardrobe.
Hidden in the jacket was a Canik pistol fitted with a
magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition.
Detectives also recovered assorted documents bearing
Mwarabu’s details, further helping investigators establish his identity.
Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers subsequently
visited the house to process and document the scene.
The hunt for Mwarabu was immediately intensified after
detectives established that he worked as a boda boda rider in Nairobi’s Central
Business District, operating along the CBD-Dagoretti route.
Further intelligence revealed that he routinely returned to his
rented house in the morning, prompting detectives to lay an ambush and wait for
him.
Their patience eventually paid off when Mwarabu rode into
the waiting officers' dragnet aboard a red Boxer motorcycle, registration
number KMHA 890H, and was promptly arrested.
The motorcycle, which is suspected to have been used in the
commission of criminal activities, was also detained as an exhibit.
Both suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing
processing ahead of their arraignment in court.
Meanwhile, detectives have launched further investigations
to establish whether the two suspects are connected to other armed robberies
and criminal incidents reported across Nairobi, particularly in the Eastlands
area.
The recovery of the firearm is expected to provide investigators with crucial leads as they intensify the crackdown on criminal gangs terrorising residents and businesses in the capital.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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