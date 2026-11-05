A Kikuyu MUMAMA storms a construction site and confronts her BEN 10 - Hii Ni Aibu (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 5, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after an angry mumama stormed a construction site and confronted her Ben 10, leaving other mjengo workers stunned.

In the video, the woman, who appears to be in her 50s, is seen chasing after the young man as he tries to flee.

At some point, she picks up stones and hurls them at him, forcing him to run for his safety as the confrontation escalates.

One of the construction workers is seen trying to calm the angry woman down, urging her not to bring their personal differences to the workplace.

“Go and solve your differences away from the site,” the worker is heard telling her as the drama unfolds.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.