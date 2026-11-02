Another suspect arrested in connection with the Ksh 1 Million daylight robbery (PHOTO)

Monday, November 2, 2026 - A daylight robbery along the Shamakhokho–Serem road, in which a woman was relieved of KSh1 million at gunpoint, has taken a significant turn following the arrest of a third suspect believed to be part of the gang behind the daring heist.
The frightening ordeal
unfolded on October 19, 2026, shortly after the victim, accompanied by a
friend, withdrew KSh1 million from a bank in Mbale.
The money, intended for the
purchase of building materials, was tucked into a shopping bag before the two
women embarked on their journey home.
They boarded a matatu and
alighted at Shamakhokho stage, where they hired a motorcycle for the onward
journey to Chemobo Village in Nandi County.
But what began as an ordinary
journey soon turned into a nightmare.
As they approached the vicinity of Erusui
Girls School, a white Toyota Probox suddenly cut them off, bringing their
journey to an abrupt halt.
Before the two women could
make sense of what was happening, four men flung open the vehicle's doors and
descended on them.
Two of the assailants were
armed with pistols, leaving the victims at the mercy of the gang.
In a matter of moments, the
robbers snatched the shopping bag containing the KSh1 million, alongside
another bag carrying the victim's personal valuables, before jumping back into
their vehicle and speeding off towards Serem Town.
The brazen daylight heist
immediately triggered investigations, with detectives from DCI Hamisi rushing
to the scene to document the incident and launch a manhunt for the
perpetrators.
The investigation has since
yielded another breakthrough following an intelligence-led operation by
detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Western
Region, in collaboration with officers from Embali Police Station in Emuhaya
Sub-County and detectives from DCI Hamisi.
The operation culminated in
the arrest of Sammy Angwegwe, who was trailed and apprehended in the Esirulo
area of Emuhaya.
The 36-year-old suspect joins
two others already in custody who are believed to have participated in the
robbery.
The suspects remain in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, as detectives pursue further leads to unravel the full extent of the criminal operation and bring all those involved to justice.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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