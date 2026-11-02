Another suspect arrested in connection with the Ksh 1 Million daylight robbery (PHOTO)







Monday, November 2, 2026 - A daylight robbery along the Shamakhokho–Serem road, in which a woman was relieved of KSh1 million at gunpoint, has taken a significant turn following the arrest of a third suspect believed to be part of the gang behind the daring heist.

The frightening ordeal unfolded on October 19, 2026, shortly after the victim, accompanied by a friend, withdrew KSh1 million from a bank in Mbale.

The money, intended for the purchase of building materials, was tucked into a shopping bag before the two women embarked on their journey home.

They boarded a matatu and alighted at Shamakhokho stage, where they hired a motorcycle for the onward journey to Chemobo Village in Nandi County.

But what began as an ordinary journey soon turned into a nightmare.

As they approached the vicinity of Erusui Girls School, a white Toyota Probox suddenly cut them off, bringing their journey to an abrupt halt.

Before the two women could make sense of what was happening, four men flung open the vehicle's doors and descended on them.

Two of the assailants were armed with pistols, leaving the victims at the mercy of the gang.

In a matter of moments, the robbers snatched the shopping bag containing the KSh1 million, alongside another bag carrying the victim's personal valuables, before jumping back into their vehicle and speeding off towards Serem Town.

The brazen daylight heist immediately triggered investigations, with detectives from DCI Hamisi rushing to the scene to document the incident and launch a manhunt for the perpetrators.

The investigation has since yielded another breakthrough following an intelligence-led operation by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Western Region, in collaboration with officers from Embali Police Station in Emuhaya Sub-County and detectives from DCI Hamisi.

The operation culminated in the arrest of Sammy Angwegwe, who was trailed and apprehended in the Esirulo area of Emuhaya.

The 36-year-old suspect joins two others already in custody who are believed to have participated in the robbery.

The suspects remain in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, as detectives pursue further leads to unravel the full extent of the criminal operation and bring all those involved to justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.