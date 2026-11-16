Defiant MIKE SONKO fires back at KALONZO over his ‘no one speaks for me’ remarks – ‘Don't take us for granted”

Monday, November 16, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has hit back at Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka after the former vice president declared that nobody speaks on his behalf, insisting that he will continue speaking for him regardless of his objections.
In a strongly worded statement, Sonko maintained that
Kalonzo belonged to the opposition fraternity and that leaders and supporters
had every right to speak about his political future.
“H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka, don't take us for granted. You belong
to us, and we shall speak on your behalf, whether you like it or not,” Sonko
stated.
The former governor also dismissed any possibility of
Kalonzo missing out on the United Opposition's presidential ticket in the 2027
General Election, arguing that he deserved to be the coalition's flagbearer.
“My leader, you will not take that route. You must be the
flag bearer. We know Sifuna is popular, but you will be the presidential
candidate, and Sifuna should be your running mate,” he added.
Sonko's remarks came a day after Kalonzo dismissed claims
that he could support President William Ruto's re-election bid if he failed to
secure the opposition's presidential ticket.
The Wiper leader had insisted that he was ready to work with
his colleagues to identify one presidential candidate, ruling out any
possibility of joining Ruto's political camp.
Kalonzo also invoked his political history with the late
former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he had made sacrifices for nearly 15
years and never regretted standing with him.
“My record is clear: I have made such sacrifices before. For
nearly 15 years, I stood with my late brother Raila Amolo Odinga, and I have
never regretted it,” he said.
He further maintained that his word was his bond and declared
that he would never join what he termed the "predator regime."
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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