Defiant MIKE SONKO fires back at KALONZO over his ‘no one speaks for me’ remarks – ‘Don't take us for granted”





Monday, November 16, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has hit back at Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka after the former vice president declared that nobody speaks on his behalf, insisting that he will continue speaking for him regardless of his objections.

In a strongly worded statement, Sonko maintained that Kalonzo belonged to the opposition fraternity and that leaders and supporters had every right to speak about his political future.

“H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka, don't take us for granted. You belong to us, and we shall speak on your behalf, whether you like it or not,” Sonko stated.

The former governor also dismissed any possibility of Kalonzo missing out on the United Opposition's presidential ticket in the 2027 General Election, arguing that he deserved to be the coalition's flagbearer.

“My leader, you will not take that route. You must be the flag bearer. We know Sifuna is popular, but you will be the presidential candidate, and Sifuna should be your running mate,” he added.

Sonko's remarks came a day after Kalonzo dismissed claims that he could support President William Ruto's re-election bid if he failed to secure the opposition's presidential ticket.

The Wiper leader had insisted that he was ready to work with his colleagues to identify one presidential candidate, ruling out any possibility of joining Ruto's political camp.

Kalonzo also invoked his political history with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he had made sacrifices for nearly 15 years and never regretted standing with him.

“My record is clear: I have made such sacrifices before. For nearly 15 years, I stood with my late brother Raila Amolo Odinga, and I have never regretted it,” he said.

He further maintained that his word was his bond and declared that he would never join what he termed the "predator regime."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.