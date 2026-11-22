



Sunday, November 22, 2026 - A well-endowed Ugandan lady was among the thousands of revelers who turned up for the annual Nyege Nyege Festival, an event that brings together partygoers from across Uganda and beyond.

The seemingly shy lady was captured on camera walking into the festival venue while rocking a figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curvy physique and caught the attention of revelers.

Despite her seemingly reserved demeanor, her outfit and appearance attracted attention, with social media users reacting to the video as it circulated online.

Nyege Nyege Festival is known for its vibrant atmosphere, music, dancing and wild partying, with revelers turning up in daring outfits to celebrate.

Watch the video.

Finally documented a shy baddie for once in Uganda at the NyegeNyege event. https://t.co/5Z1vRFsLVn — Biggzless_Jones (@biggzless_jones) November 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.