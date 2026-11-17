



Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - A heartbroken lady has come out guns blazing, exposing a city baddie from Mirema whom she accuses of snatching her boyfriend.

The aggrieved lady took to the Ongea App, where she shared a photo of the beautiful woman and accused her of having an affair with her boyfriend behind her back.

According to her, her boyfriend secretly flew the alleged side chick to Mombasa for a vacation without her knowledge.

When she confronted him over the alleged affair, he denied having anything going on with the woman, insisting that they were just friends.

However, the lady is not buying his explanation and maintains that the two are romantically involved.

She further claimed that the city baddie has grown so comfortable with her boyfriend that she now casually refers to him as her husband.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.