



Sunday, November 22, 2026 - A Kikuyu woman has raised alarm after sharing a video showing her husband subjecting her to physical abuse.

In the video, the violent man is seen confronting his wife before turning against her and beating her up following a domestic dispute.

“Fanya chenye unataka kufanya,” the woman is heard daring her husband as the disagreement between the two escalates.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many users condemning the man's actions and advising the woman to walk out of the abusive marriage before the situation gets even worse.

Some expressed concern for her safety, warning that continued exposure to such violence could have tragic consequences.

Mambo gani tena huku banae https://t.co/swELx4rCEG — Yoyachris (@yoyachris1) November 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.