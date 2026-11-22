Sunday, November 22, 2026 - A Gen-Z man has once again proved that age is just a number after sharing a video of him goofing around with his older lover.
The
young man, who appears to be in his early twenties, is dating a woman in her
late 30s.
In
the video, the couple is seen holding hands as they walk around, recording a
selfie video and enjoying each other's company.
The
significant age difference between the two has caught the attention of social
media users, with some noting the growing trend of Gen-Z men dating older
millennial women.
Huyu
si kama mumama?
Watch
the video.
I think true love really exists and age is just a number https://t.co/Hmj9MPodUL— Benii (@Bane_Brock) November 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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