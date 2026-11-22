



Sunday, November 22, 2026 - A Gen-Z man has once again proved that age is just a number after sharing a video of him goofing around with his older lover.

The young man, who appears to be in his early twenties, is dating a woman in her late 30s.

In the video, the couple is seen holding hands as they walk around, recording a selfie video and enjoying each other's company.

The significant age difference between the two has caught the attention of social media users, with some noting the growing trend of Gen-Z men dating older millennial women.

Huyu si kama mumama?

Watch the video.

I think true love really exists and age is just a number https://t.co/Hmj9MPodUL — Benii (@Bane_Brock) November 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.