“We won’t leave married men” - AKOTHEE’s younger sister CEBBIE KOKS declares amid claims that she snatched Alego Usonga MP SAMUEL ATANDI from his wife





Thursday, November 5, 2026 - Popular social media personality and Akothee’s younger sister, Cebbie Koks, has sparked an online buzz after reacting to a post in which she appeared to support women dating married men.

A Facebook user had written: “I am not against divorce, but if you leave your husband, kindly leave other women’s husbands alone.”

Reacting to the post, Cebbie appeared unbothered, writing: “No! We won’t. Why should we? Tutoe wengine wapi sasa?”

Her comment comes as she is at the centre of rumours linking her romantically to Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi.

Atandi is alleged to have left his wife and moved in with Cebbie at a palatial home in Karen.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.