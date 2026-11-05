Olive Joy Care agent beaten up by a tenant after he went to close his house over rent arrears (VIDEO)





Thursday, November 5, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded in Rongai after an agent from Olive Joy Care Agency attempted to lock a house over accumulated rent arrears, only for the tenant to turn violent in response.

In the video, the tenant is seen unleashing kicks and blows on the helpless agent as another man steps in and tries to separate the two.

Agents have earned a reputation for being ruthless towards tenants who default on rent, but it appears this particular agent met his match after the tenant decided to fight back.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.