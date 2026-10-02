US Senate confirms career Diplomat HENRY WOOSTER as next Ambassador to Kenya, succeeding Ambassador Meg Whitman

Friday, October 02, 2026 - The United States Senate has confirmed veteran diplomat Henry Wooster as the next U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kenya, filling a position that has remained vacant since the departure of former ambassador Meg Whitman.
Wooster's nomination, made by President Donald Trump, was
approved by unanimous consent on Wednesday, September 30, alongside nine other
ambassadorial nominees.
His confirmation came after scrutiny by the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, which conducted a hearing on his nomination on September
16.
According to official Senate records, Wooster is a Career
Member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service and holds the rank of
Minister-Counselor.
Wooster brings decades of diplomatic experience spanning
Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Central Asia.
He holds a bachelor's degree from Amherst College and a
master's degree from Yale University.
His extensive career also includes serving as Deputy Chief
of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Paris and holding senior positions within the
U.S. State Department and the National Security Council.
Among the roles he has held are Director for Central Asia,
Foreign Policy Advisor to U.S. Special Operations Command, and Deputy Assistant
Secretary overseeing portfolios related to Iran, Egypt, and the Maghreb region.
Beyond diplomacy, Wooster served in the U.S. Army Reserve
from 1985 to 2009, adding significant military experience to his foreign policy
credentials.
He succeeds Meg Whitman, who resigned in November 2024.
Following her departure, Chargé d'Affaires Marc Dillard
assumed leadership of the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi pending the appointment and
confirmation of a new ambassador.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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