US Senate confirms career Diplomat HENRY WOOSTER as next Ambassador to Kenya, succeeding Ambassador Meg Whitman







Friday, October 02, 2026 - The United States Senate has confirmed veteran diplomat Henry Wooster as the next U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kenya, filling a position that has remained vacant since the departure of former ambassador Meg Whitman.

Wooster's nomination, made by President Donald Trump, was approved by unanimous consent on Wednesday, September 30, alongside nine other ambassadorial nominees.

His confirmation came after scrutiny by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which conducted a hearing on his nomination on September 16.

According to official Senate records, Wooster is a Career Member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service and holds the rank of Minister-Counselor.

Wooster brings decades of diplomatic experience spanning Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Central Asia.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Amherst College and a master's degree from Yale University.

His extensive career also includes serving as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Paris and holding senior positions within the U.S. State Department and the National Security Council.

Among the roles he has held are Director for Central Asia, Foreign Policy Advisor to U.S. Special Operations Command, and Deputy Assistant Secretary overseeing portfolios related to Iran, Egypt, and the Maghreb region.

Beyond diplomacy, Wooster served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1985 to 2009, adding significant military experience to his foreign policy credentials.

He succeeds Meg Whitman, who resigned in November 2024.

Following her departure, Chargé d'Affaires Marc Dillard assumed leadership of the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi pending the appointment and confirmation of a new ambassador.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.