President RUTO tells off 'Mr 40' KALONZO MUSYOKA over 'older look' remark – “Leadership Is Not about Looks”





Friday, October 02, 2026 - President William Ruto has dismissed remarks by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka comparing their physical appearances, insisting that leadership should be judged by performance and service delivery rather than age or looks.

Speaking in Mombasa County on Friday, October 2, Ruto criticized Kalonzo for suggesting that he appears older despite being younger than the veteran politician.

Ruto maintained that elections are won through results and commitment to the people, not personal attributes.

He challenged residents to consider achievements when choosing leaders, taking another swipe at Kalonzo by referring to him as "Mr 40", a nickname he has previously used to highlight the opposition leader's lengthy political career.

"I have had one of them saying that he is good-looking and that he looks young. Stop the issue of looks. Leadership is not about looks; it is about working for the people.

“Tell Mr 40 whether you consider looks or track records when electing leaders," Ruto said.

His remarks were in response to comments made earlier by Kalonzo, who claimed the pressures of the presidency had made Ruto age faster.

The Wiper leader argued that he has maintained a youthful appearance despite decades in politics because he entered public service at a young age and gradually adapted to the demands of political life.

The exchange comes amid escalating political attacks between Kenya Kwanza and opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.