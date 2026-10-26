Trauma bonding is real! KALENJIN man shares a selfie video after beating up his wife, LYDIA CHEMU, but she appears unbothered - Hii Ni Kama Kurogwa





Monday, October 26, 2026 - Lydia Chemu has been trending after opening up about her abusive marriage, with many Kenyans calling for her estranged husband’s arrest.

It all started after Chemu’s husband, Kim, took to social media to brag that wife-battering is part of Kalenjin culture and displayed her injuries.

While Chemu later shared an emotional video narrating her marital woes, some social media users have raised questions about the dynamics of her relationship, with others suggesting that trauma bonding could be at play.

Her husband had previously shared a selfie video mocking her after giving her a dog’s beating.

In the video, Chemu appeared unbothered despite the physical abuse.





“In relationships, trauma bonding is real. Don't lose sleep over couples' drama.

" Mwisho ya siku they'll be under the same blanket,” an X user commented on the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.