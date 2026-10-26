Socialite HUDDAH MONROE explains why she would never date or marry a Kenyan man - “It Doesn’t Mean I Hate Them”





Monday, October 26, 2026 – Controversial Kenyan socialite Alhuda Njoroge, popularly known as Huddah Monroe, has once again sparked conversation online after opening up about why she would never date or marry a Kenyan man.

The outspoken socialite addressed the topic during a recent question-and-answer session on Instagram Stories after a curious fan asked why she seemed to have a problem with Kenyan men.

“What did Kenyan Men do to you? You seem to seriously hate them??” the fan asked.

Huddah was quick to dismiss claims that she harbors any hatred toward Kenyan men, pointing to her own family background as proof.

“My dad is Somali My mom is Kenyan My brothers are Kenyan Why would I hate Kenyan men? I wouldn’t marry or date them doesn’t mean I hate them,” Huddah stated.

According to the socialite, her decision is simply a personal preference and should not be interpreted as a dislike for men from her home country.

This is not the first time Huddah has made her romantic preferences clear.

In a previous Instagram Q&A she also revealed that she avoids accepting money or expensive gifts from Kenyan men, saying she fears it could create expectations.

“Hakuna pesa naogopa kukula pesa ya mwanaume Mkenya; huwa naona huyo mwanaume anaweza nitafuta juu nilikula pesa yake,” Huddah said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.