Meet Governor SAKAJA’s Tanzanian side-chick-turned-baby mama - He gifted her a house in Karen and she is currently pregnant (PHOTOs)

Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been linked to a romantic affair with a Tanzanian lady identified as Meghan Lyimo, a social media influencer with over 21,000 followers on Instagram.
According to a source, Sakaja
is said to have secretly engaged the lady, amid reports that she is carrying
his pregnancy.
Further claims suggest that
the first-time governor gifted her a house in Karen as he continues to loot the
county coffers dry.
Sakaja is a well-known womanizer, and despite being
married, he has multiple baby mamas.
Below are photos of his Tanzanian girlfriend.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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