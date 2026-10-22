Meet Governor SAKAJA’s Tanzanian side-chick-turned-baby mama - He gifted her a house in Karen and she is currently pregnant (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been linked to a romantic affair with a Tanzanian lady identified as Meghan Lyimo, a social media influencer with over 21,000 followers on Instagram.

According to a source, Sakaja is said to have secretly engaged the lady, amid reports that she is carrying his pregnancy.

Further claims suggest that the first-time governor gifted her a house in Karen as he continues to loot the county coffers dry.

Sakaja is a well-known womanizer, and despite being married, he has multiple baby mamas.

Below are photos of his Tanzanian girlfriend.









































The Kenyan DAILY POST.