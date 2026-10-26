KIKUYU LADY tells off critics after getting married to an elderly mzungu grandfather at AG’s office - Bado Ni Kijana Mdogo! Ako 60 (PHOTOs)





Monday, October 26, 2026 - Terry Watahi has hit back at critics after exchanging vows with an elderly Mzungu man she met online and fell in love with.

Terry tied the knot with her new husband at the Attorney General’s office over the weekend, sparking reactions among social media users because of their huge age gap.

However, she appears unbothered by the online criticism, maintaining that the age difference has not stopped them from pursuing their love.

In her latest post, Terry revealed that her newly-wed husband is 60 years old and hilariously described him as “kijana mdogo” (a young man).





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.