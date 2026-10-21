SALOME WANJIKU, the lady who stabbed her boyfriend CONRAD NYABUTO 27 times at Kamakis takes her own life -The case was scheduled for hearing on 2nd December





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - About two years ago, young IT specialist Conrad Nyabuto was stabbed 27 times by his girlfriend, Salome Wanjiku, at their rented apartment in Kamakis following a dispute.

Conrad was reportedly keen on ending the relationship in the days leading up to his brutal death, with Salome subsequently arrested in connection with his murder.

It has now emerged that Salome allegedly took her own life and was buried on October 19, 2026.

At the time of her death, she was out on bond as she awaited the conclusion of the murder case, which had been scheduled for hearing on December 2, 2026.

Her reported death has added a new twist to a case that had attracted public attention because of the brutal circumstances surrounding Conrad’s death.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.