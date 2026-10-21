LADY exposes a senior manager at Infinix Kenya after he made weird demands during paid MECHI (LOOK)





Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A lady has come forward and paraded a photo of a man she claims is a senior manager at Infinix Kenya, accusing him of making weird demands during a paid mechi encounter.

The two reportedly met for paid mechi, but the man allegedly made some demands that left the lady shocked.

Unable to keep quiet about the incident, she took to the Ongea App, where she shared the man’s photo alongside a post narrating what allegedly happened during their private escapade.

Check out the post.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.