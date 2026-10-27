“There’s a reason BABA used to keep him out of the limelight” - Netizens react to another video of RAILA JUNIOR appearing to embarrass himself in public! Huyu Ni Kaspecial





Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - The late ODM leader Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, has once again attracted the attention of social media users, with some questioning his public behaviour following the emergence of another trending video.

In the latest video, Junior appears to pull an embarrassing, attention-grabbing stunt while boarding a plane, leaving some netizens questioning what he was trying to achieve.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some users suggesting that the late Raila Odinga preferred keeping his son away from the limelight to avoid unnecessary public scrutiny.

“Mbona mlitoa Raila Junior mahali alikuwa amejificha? Anatutafuta maneno tu bure. For example, hapa anafanya nini?” one X user reacted to the video.

“Huyu jamaa ipo siku atuabisha sana. Si wamfiche alipokuwa?” another netizen commented.

Watch the video and reactions.



