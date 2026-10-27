RUTO makes a fashion statement in Ukambani after rocking Ksh 194,000 Steffano Ricci shirt and Ferragamo Designer loafers worth Ksh 128,000 - Resembled Kilimani sharp boys (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - President William Ruto made a fashion statement while engaging Ukambani residents during a public forum, turning heads with an expensive designer outfit that has sparked debate online.

The Head of State was spotted wearing a Stefano Ricci shirt worth KSh 194,000 and a pair of Ferragamo designer loafers valued at approximately KSh 128,000.

The two fashion items alone cost a staggering KSh 322,000, with Ruto's stylish look drawing comparisons to the “sharp boys” often spotted in Nairobi's upmarket Kilimani neighbourhood.

His choice of designer wear has since triggered an online buzz, with Kenyans weighing in on his fashion sense and the cost of his outfit.

The discussion comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living, with many struggling to afford basic necessities.

See photos of Ruto's stylish look in Ukambani.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.