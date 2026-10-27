Women gang up against Magistrate CASMIR OBIERO after he granted Pastor KANYARI full custody of his kids - Insists the kids want to live with step-father

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - A section of women has taken to social media to criticise Magistrate Casmir Obiero following a court ruling that granted controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari full custody of his two children, Danny and Sky.
The women insist that the magistrate
erred in his ruling and failed to consider the children's emotional attachment
to their stepfather, Tash.
“Hon. Casmir Obiero, how are you able to sleep after injustice to kids? Did these kids come before you pleading for mercy? You mean you did not feel anything?
"Is there justice in Kenya? Are
you happy now they are crying the whole night?” one woman lamented on social
media.
Following the ruling, Kanyari's
daughter, Sky, took to social media in tears, claiming that she would rather
die than live with her biological father.
Kanyari's son, Danny, also said he
preferred living with their stepfather, adding that he did not consider Pastor
Kanyari a good parent.
The children's emotional reactions
have triggered heated debate online, with some women questioning whether their
wishes and emotional well-being were adequately considered in the custody
decision.
Others have called for the
children's interests to remain at the centre of the ongoing family dispute.
Below are some of the posts by women reacting to the ruling.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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