RUTO’s friend WICKNELL CHIVAYO’s designer shoes worth Ksh 700,000 were burnt to ashes during the chopper crash - All is vanity (PHOTOs & VIDEO)





Friday, October 2, 2026 - President William Ruto’s business associate Wicknell Chivayo was wearing his favourite designer shoes when he was involved in a chopper crash alongside his wife and other passengers.

The shoes are reported to have cost a whopping Ksh 700,000, and he had been spotted wearing them on various occasions, including during his visits to Kenya.

Sadly, the shoes were burnt and reduced to ashes during the fatal crash.

Other personal belongings, including his wife’s designer handbag, were found at the crash site.

See photos and video.















