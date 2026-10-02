CCTV captures thugs breaking into a Wines and Spirits shop at night and stealing liquor, leaving the owner counting losses (VIDEO)





Friday, October 2, 2026 - A trader is counting losses after thugs broke into his Wines and Spirits shop at night and stole alcoholic drinks of unknown value.

In the footage, the suspects are seen picking bottles of liquor from the shelves and putting them into a sack, unaware that they were being captured by CCTV cameras installed inside the premises.

They left the premises after executing their mission and drove off in a private car.

“Nyambane’s liquor store in Lurambi was broken into, and valuables were stolen.

"The incident was captured on CCTV.

"Kindly review the footage and, if you recognize or can identify any of the individuals involved, please share the information with the relevant authorities,” a social media user wrote while sharing the footage.

Watch the video.