Reactions as luxury watch brand Jacob & Co deletes Instagram posts of RUTO’s controversial friend WICKNELL CHIVAYO after death - Don’t want to be associated with him

Friday, October 2, 2026 - Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. has reportedly removed Instagram posts featuring or directly linked to late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, popularly known as Sir Wicknell, including content highlighting his relationship with the luxury brand.
The move
has attracted attention because Chivayo had developed a highly public
association with Jacob & Co., regularly showcasing his visits to the
company’s Geneva headquarters and his collection of some of its most expensive
timepieces.
In July
2026, Chivayo revealed that he had spent millions of dollars on several Jacob
& Co. watches during a private visit to the brand’s Geneva facility, where
he was personally hosted by founder Jacob Arabo.
One of
his purchases included a Billionaire Double Tourbillon valued at about US$3.4
million.
The
relationship continued into September, when Arabo publicly announced that
Chivayo had received the first-ever Jacob & Co. Godfather II watch,
reportedly valued at US$660,000.
The watch
was specially engraved with Chivayo’s initials, WMC 777, and Arabo described
him as a “good friend” while praising his philanthropy.
Chivayo
also publicly described Arabo as his friend and said he had added five more
Jacob & Co. masterpieces to his collection following another visit to
Geneva.
The deletion of the posts has
since sparked reactions online, with some questioning why the luxury brand
appears to have removed content associated with Chivayo.
See reactions.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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