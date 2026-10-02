Reactions as luxury watch brand Jacob & Co deletes Instagram posts of RUTO’s controversial friend WICKNELL CHIVAYO after death - Don’t want to be associated with him





Friday, October 2, 2026 - Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. has reportedly removed Instagram posts featuring or directly linked to late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, popularly known as Sir Wicknell, including content highlighting his relationship with the luxury brand.

The move has attracted attention because Chivayo had developed a highly public association with Jacob & Co., regularly showcasing his visits to the company’s Geneva headquarters and his collection of some of its most expensive timepieces.

In July 2026, Chivayo revealed that he had spent millions of dollars on several Jacob & Co. watches during a private visit to the brand’s Geneva facility, where he was personally hosted by founder Jacob Arabo.

One of his purchases included a Billionaire Double Tourbillon valued at about US$3.4 million.

The relationship continued into September, when Arabo publicly announced that Chivayo had received the first-ever Jacob & Co. Godfather II watch, reportedly valued at US$660,000.

The watch was specially engraved with Chivayo’s initials, WMC 777, and Arabo described him as a “good friend” while praising his philanthropy.

Chivayo also publicly described Arabo as his friend and said he had added five more Jacob & Co. masterpieces to his collection following another visit to Geneva.

The deletion of the posts has since sparked reactions online, with some questioning why the luxury brand appears to have removed content associated with Chivayo.

See reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.