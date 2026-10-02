DRAMA as a drunk MUBABA whips out a pistol at an uptown joint while in the company of a MPANGO WA KANDO after being told to pay bill (VIDEO)

Friday, October 2, 2026 - A drunk 'mubaba' was involved in a heated argument with staff at an uptown Nairobi joint after being told to settle his bill, leading to a gun drama.
According
to reports, the seemingly wealthy man, who was in the company of a lady
believed to be his mpango wa kando, whipped out a pistol and started issuing
threats while bragging about his financial muscle.
They
had spent the night enjoying drinks at the high-end entertainment joint, only
to cause trouble after being told to settle their bill.
One
of the staff members was heard pleading with the man to settle his bill
peacefully and leave without causing unnecessary drama.
However,
the arrogant man remained defiant and continued issuing threats.
He
later paid the bill and drove off.
Watch
the video of the dramatic incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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