DRAMA as a drunk MUBABA whips out a pistol at an uptown joint while in the company of a MPANGO WA KANDO after being told to pay bill (VIDEO)





Friday, October 2, 2026 - A drunk 'mubaba' was involved in a heated argument with staff at an uptown Nairobi joint after being told to settle his bill, leading to a gun drama.

According to reports, the seemingly wealthy man, who was in the company of a lady believed to be his mpango wa kando, whipped out a pistol and started issuing threats while bragging about his financial muscle.

They had spent the night enjoying drinks at the high-end entertainment joint, only to cause trouble after being told to settle their bill.

One of the staff members was heard pleading with the man to settle his bill peacefully and leave without causing unnecessary drama.

However, the arrogant man remained defiant and continued issuing threats.

He later paid the bill and drove off.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.