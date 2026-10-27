PHOTOs! Two Gen-Z ladies in trouble for taking advantage of high school boys - Hosted them for a drinking spree at a house party! Shame on you WANJA and SELINE

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Two young ladies are facing scrutiny after hosting high school boys for a house party in Karatina, where alcohol was reportedly consumed.
According to a Nyeri-based
activist, the two boys, aged 17 and 16, are students at Mathaithi Boys High
School.
The activist alleged that the
ladies took advantage of the boys, coerced them into buying alcohol using their
little savings, and later hosted them at a house.
The drinks reportedly
included Gathuri Ngui (a local
illicit brew), Chaser ya Coke, and five litres of muratina.
The activist claimed that the
boys were found inside the house with the two ladies, with the lights switched
off, before their parents came to their rescue.
The activist further alleged
that the women fled when they were discovered.
However, on Tuesday, the community reportedly
traced one of them, identified as Wanja, to her house and escorted her to
Karatina Police Station.
In a post expressing
frustration, the activist accused officers at the station of insulting her and
mishandling the boys and their parents when they attempted to report the
matter.
She also claimed that the
police declined to record the OB and had not formally arrested Wanja, calling
for reforms at Karatina Police Station.
The activist questioned
whether the response would have been different if the victims had been school
girls, insisting that child protection should apply equally to both boys and
girls.
Check out her post.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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