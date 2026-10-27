PHOTOs! Two Gen-Z ladies in trouble for taking advantage of high school boys - Hosted them for a drinking spree at a house party! Shame on you WANJA and SELINE





Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Two young ladies are facing scrutiny after hosting high school boys for a house party in Karatina, where alcohol was reportedly consumed.

According to a Nyeri-based activist, the two boys, aged 17 and 16, are students at Mathaithi Boys High School.

The activist alleged that the ladies took advantage of the boys, coerced them into buying alcohol using their little savings, and later hosted them at a house.

The drinks reportedly included Gathuri Ngui (a local illicit brew), Chaser ya Coke, and five litres of muratina.

The activist claimed that the boys were found inside the house with the two ladies, with the lights switched off, before their parents came to their rescue.

The activist further alleged that the women fled when they were discovered.

However, on Tuesday, the community reportedly traced one of them, identified as Wanja, to her house and escorted her to Karatina Police Station.

In a post expressing frustration, the activist accused officers at the station of insulting her and mishandling the boys and their parents when they attempted to report the matter.

She also claimed that the police declined to record the OB and had not formally arrested Wanja, calling for reforms at Karatina Police Station.

The activist questioned whether the response would have been different if the victims had been school girls, insisting that child protection should apply equally to both boys and girls.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.