ANAFULIZA! City based doctor, Dr. KELVIN ONGIRI, exposed by a disgruntled LADY for failing to pay her after MECHI! This is embarrassing! Wanaume Lipeni Tu







Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - A lady has come out guns blazing to accuse city-based doctor Dr. Kelvin Ongiri of allegedly failing to pay her following a private meet-up.

According to the lady, the doctor sought her services, promising to honour his end of the deal after satisfying his manly needs.

However, she claims that he refused to settle the agreed dues, prompting her to expose him online.

The disgruntled lady labelled Ongiri a mannerless man while also raising complaints about his personal hygiene.

Check out her post.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.