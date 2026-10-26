Prominent Mpeketoni businessman GEOFFREY MWATHE rocks matching outfit with former Lamu MP JULIUS NDEGWA’s wife and shares a video treating her to a five-star meal - This guy is a menace (LOOK)





Monday, October 26, 2026 - Controversial and prominent Mpeketoni businessman Geoffrey Mwathe has continued to publicly share photos and videos of himself spending time with former Lamu Member of Parliament Julius Ndegwa’s wife.

In one of the photos posted on his TikTok account, Mwathe and Ndegwa’s wife are seen in a boutique wearing matching outfits.

He also shared a video showing himself treating her to sumptuous food at a five-star hotel.

It is believed that Mwathe, who is said to be among the richest businessmen in Mpeketoni, could be pulling the stunts to mock the former MP.

Sources claim that Mwathe has developed a reputation for wrecking marriages in Mpeketoni, thanks to his deep pockets.

See the photo and video.





Prominent Mpeketoni businessman GEOFFREY MWATHE having a good time with former Lamu MP JULIUS NDEGWA’s wife https://t.co/ESxhQNYabh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.