Phones stolen in Murang’a recovered at a shop in Nairobi CBD after detectives conducted an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 4, 2026 - A trail that began with a break-in and theft from a locked motor vehicle reported in Murang’a in May 2025 has now led detectives to Nairobi, where three suspects have been arrested and 32 suspected stolen mobile phones recovered.

Acting on actionable intelligence, detectives from Murang’a East Sub-County, working alongside their counterparts from DCI Central Nairobi, descended on the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), where they arrested three suspects identified as Michael Waweru, Wilson Wanjama and Samuel Kimani.

A search of their premises yielded 32 assorted mobile phones and a tablet, all suspected to be stolen property.

Detectives also recovered a MacBook Air, a Lightwave cash-counting machine, 22 assorted empty mobile-phone boxes bearing no IMEI numbers, two counter books, five small books, two notebooks and 12 receipt books.

The recovery of the packaging materials and business records has added another layer to the investigation as detectives work to establish the origin, ownership and movement of the recovered devices and determine their possible connection to other theft cases.

The three suspects have since been escorted back to Murang’a Police Station, where they remain in custody as detectives process them ahead of their arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.