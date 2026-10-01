One of the pilots who perished in the ill-fated chopper that was ferrying RUTO’s friend and business associate WICKNELL CHIVAYO has left behind a pregnant wife - Married 7 months ago (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 2, 2026 - Another sad story has emerged from the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy, and four others.

Co-Captain Courage Mutavirwa, who also died in the crash, has left behind his pregnant wife, whom he married about seven months ago.

Photos of the couple from their wedding have since emerged, highlighting the tragedy that has struck the young family.

George Mashababe, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, said early indications were that the helicopter’s tail hit the ground first.

He told the media that the impact caused fuel to spill, and the resulting fire followed the fuel across the ground.

Mashababe said the inquiry was ongoing and that a full statement would be issued later.

Below are photos of the pilot.













The Kenyan DAILY POST