Stop wrecking my marriage! Woman warns tax lawyer WAITHERA MUGO and threatens to expose her to the public - “I have evidence” (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 1, 2026 - A woman has come out guns blazing and accused tax lawyer Waithera Mugo of attempting to wreck her marriage.

The disgruntled woman reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform and claimed that she has evidence showing that the renowned corporate lawyer meets her husband for secret escapades.

“Last warning. I will expose you soon,” she lamented, warning the lawyer to keep off her marriage.

On social media, Waithera presents herself as a successful career woman making strides in the legal fraternity.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.