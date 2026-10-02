Mzungu investor cries out after unknown people raided her lavish beach property at night and carried out an arson attack - This country is not safe (PHOTOs)





Friday, October 2, 2026 - Sarah Centenofanti, proprietor of Dhahabu Village, a vacation property on the golden sands of Mambrui near Malindi, has raised concerns after unknown individuals raided her multi-million-shilling property at night and caused massive destruction.

In a post, Centenofanti said three people set fire to their beach gazebo during the night after gaining access to the property.

“The security guard stationed there every night saw them but did not recognize them. Fortunately, he is safe and unharmed. We intervened, but it was too late,” she said.

She added that the attackers also tore down the sun shades, leaving the property damaged.

Centenofanti said they were contacting the police to investigate the incident and take action against those responsible.

“These incidents in Mambrui are becoming increasingly serious and dangerous. I call for immediate intervention by the authorities and the Governor himself. Yesterday, someone narrowly escaped being burned alive,” she said.

Photos showing the damage at the beach property have since emerged as the investor calls for urgent action to address insecurity in the area.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.