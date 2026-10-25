MP SAMUEL ATANDI accused of keeping multiple side chicks in Kileleshwa and Westlands even after dumping his wife for CEBBIE KOKS





Sunday, October 25, 2026 - Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi is reportedly sponsoring several side chicks in Nairobi’s leafy suburbs, with a source alleging that he uses public funds to finance their lavish lifestyles.

Reports indicate that even after separating from his wife and moving in with Akothee’s younger sister, Cebbie Koks, at a lavish home in Karen, Atandi is still linked to women in Kileleshwa and Westlands.

A source claiming to have knowledge of the alleged relationships revealed that the MP is financially supporting at least two women in the upscale neighbourhoods.

“I know two ladies he funds. One in Kileleshwa and the other one in Westlands,” the source claimed.

Atandi is currently swimming in money after being appointed as the Chairperson of the powerful National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee, a position previously held by Ndindi Nyoro.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.