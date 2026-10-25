TERRY WATAHI gets married to an elderly Mzungu she met online and helped her finish constructing a house for her mother - Says age is just a number (PHOTOs)





Sunday, October 25, 2026 - Terry Watahi has officially married an elderly mzungu man she met online after spending five years working in Saudi Arabia.

Terry has opened up about her relationship, revealing that she had several younger white men to choose from but decided to settle for her current partner because she believes his intentions were genuine.

According to her, the man stood by her during one of the lowest moments of her life when she was working in Saudi Arabia and struggling to complete a house she was building for her mother.

She revealed that when they met online, he promised to help her finish constructing the house, and that support played a significant role in her decision to return to Kenya.

“I had many choices to choose white men younger than him, but I don’t think their intentions were pure. I don’t care about our age differences. He is a real man,” she said.

Terry added that she genuinely loves her partner and is not bothered by critics who may have a problem with their age difference.

“I really love him, and I don’t care about the haters,” she declared.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.