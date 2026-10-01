Move on! DRAMA as SARAH KABU clashes with her ex-husband SIMON live on air! SIMON accuses her of sabotaging their companies (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 1, 2026 - Bonfire Adventures co-founders Sarah Kabu and her ex-husband Simon clashed live on air after Sarah was hosted for an interview on Radio Jambo by Massawe Japani, with Simon accusing her of refusing to move on after their divorce.

Massawe called Simon on air to clear the air after employees claimed that they had not been receiving their salaries.

Simon turned the blame on his ex-wife, claiming that she had been sabotaging their companies by refusing to sign cheques.

He acknowledged that even after their divorce, Sarah remains the mother of his children and pleaded with her to cooperate so that they could co-parent peacefully and protect their business empire.

However, Simon ruled out any possibility of rekindling their old flame and urged Sarah to move on.

Watch the video.



