Former Machachari actor BAHA’s baby mama GEORGINA NJENGA spotted at GTC Westlands looking disoriented as she struggles with drug abuse and depression (VIDEO)


Thursday, October 1, 2026 - Well-wishers came to the rescue of former Machachari actor Baha’s baby mama, Georgina Njenga, after finding her stranded outside GTC Westlands.

Georgina appeared visibly disoriented, prompting passersby to intervene and ensure that she was safe.

Some of the passersby recognized her and inquired about the whereabouts of her baby daddy, Baha, as well as the child.

However, Georgina appeared to be struggling to communicate clearly, leaving those around her concerned about her well-being.

The well-wishers eventually hailed a cab to take her home.

Georgina has previously faced public scrutiny over her personal struggles, with social media users raising concerns about her well-being and substance abuse.

Watch the video. 

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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