Former Machachari actor BAHA’s baby mama GEORGINA NJENGA spotted at GTC Westlands looking disoriented as she struggles with drug abuse and depression (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 1, 2026 - Well-wishers came to the rescue of former Machachari actor Baha’s baby mama, Georgina Njenga, after finding her stranded outside GTC Westlands.
Georgina
appeared visibly disoriented, prompting passersby to intervene and ensure that
she was safe.
Some
of the passersby recognized her and inquired about the whereabouts of her baby
daddy, Baha, as well as the child.
However,
Georgina appeared to be struggling to communicate clearly, leaving those around
her concerned about her well-being.
The
well-wishers eventually hailed a cab to take her home.
Georgina
has previously faced public scrutiny over her personal struggles, with social
media users raising concerns about her well-being and substance abuse.
Watch the video.
Please take care of your mental health ❤️— Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) October 1, 2026
Georgina Njenga was spotted outside GTC Westlands shouting “Mnaniita mwendawazimu nyinyi!!!” in clear distress. Bystanders stepped in, stopped her from walking into traffic, and even got her an Uber boda home.
This is a reminder: mental… pic.twitter.com/bJWMIu2wsy
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments