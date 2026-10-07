Male students go wild as a well-endowed teacher takes to the stage and displays NYASH during cultural day (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A well-endowed teacher turned heads after she took to the stage and showed off her modelling skills during a cultural day at a school in Western Kenya.

Rocking a figure-hugging dress, the teacher, who was among the judges in the modelling competition, strutted her way onto the stage as male students cheered her on.

Her appearance on stage drew the attention of students and other attendees, and the lively moment was captured on video.

Watch the video.

Male students go wild as a well-endowed teacher takes to the stage and displays NYASH during cultural day https://t.co/BJx5l2FrUx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.