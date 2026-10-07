BUSTED! Criminals explain how they use "Devil’s Breath" to steal from victims - Target electronic and Mpesa shops (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - Suspected criminals have explained how they use scopolamine, commonly known as “Devil’s Breath,” to confuse victims and steal from them.

According to one of the suspects who was arrested and placed in custody, they conceal the substance under their fingernails and use physical contact, such as a handshake, to expose their targets.

The suspect claimed that after coming into contact with the substance, victims may become confused and lose their ability to remember what happened, allowing the suspects to make away with their valuables.

The suspects further claimed that they mainly target electronics and M-Pesa shops, where they identify unsuspecting victims before carrying out the scheme.

Watch the video.

Criminals explain how they use "Devil’s Breath" to steal from victims https://t.co/CS22PfVzSj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.