Kisii LADY, DORIS GESARE, bitter after Nyaribari Masaba MP DANIEL MANDUKU paid her Ksh 10,000 only after MECHI - Had promised her more (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 5, 2026 - Doris Gesare, a Kisii-based lady, is reportedly unhappy with Nyabari Masaba Member of Parliament Daniel Manduku after he gave her only KSh 10,000 following a private encounter.

According to a source, Manduku met Doris for a private encounter and promised to pay her handsomely.

However, the source claims that he later gave her only KSh 10,000, leaving Doris bitter.

“She was so bitter about it,” the source revealed.

Doris is also alleged to have been involved in private encounters with several other Kisii politicians.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.