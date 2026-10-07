Boys Will Always Be Boys! How did this little boy get in the kettle? - VIDEO sparks reactions (WATCH)





Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A video of a group of women struggling to rescue a little boy who had somehow gotten himself stuck inside a kettle has sparked hilarious reactions online.

The bizarre incident left many social media users wondering how the young boy managed to squeeze himself into the kettle in the first place.

In the viral video, the women can be seen working together in an attempt to safely pull the boy out as the unusual scene unfolds.

Well, boys will always be boys.

Watch the video.

Boys will always be boys https://t.co/krkUxFTOOV — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) October 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.