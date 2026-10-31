Lady arrested while ferrying bhang in a private vehicle (PHOTOs)





Saturday, October 31, 2026 - A woman has been arrested in Kisumu County after she was found ferrying a huge consignment of bhang in a private vehicle.

The arrest followed an intelligence-led operation conducted yesterday, which led to the interception of the vehicle ferrying a substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

According to the police report, the driver defied an order to stop and attempted to evade the officers, forcing them to deflate one of the vehicle's tyres to bring it to a halt.

In the ensuing commotion, the driver managed to escape, leaving behind the passenger, who was apprehended by the officers.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered the illicit substance packed in sacks and weighing a staggering 282.55 kilogrammes.

The consignment is suspected to have been destined for an undisclosed location.

The arrested woman and the recovered bhang were taken into police custody as detectives intensify efforts to trace and apprehend the driver who escaped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.